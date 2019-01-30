SUMTER, S.C. — Five suspects are facing several charges after Sumter police say they broke into cars at three local apartment complexes.

Various items were stolen from cars at Willow Run, Archdale and Dillon Trace apartment complexes in Sumter Monday night. Deputies say all the cars were unlocked at the time.

That same night, five men were arrested in connection to the break ins.

Tijah Clarkson, 19; William Commander, 17; Ciontae Owens; Damien Shannon, 18; and Trequel Washington are all charged with 13 counts of breaking and entering auto and criminal conspiracy.

Two suspects are also facing additional charges; Washington for unlawful carrying of a pistol and Owens for possession of crack cocaine.

They were all booked at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.

Commander and Washington were released on surety bonds and electronic monitoring, while the three remaining suspects were denied bond.