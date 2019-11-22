Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- New business could be taking over a familiar spot off Columbia's Devine Street.

The lot that once housed the flood-ravaged TitleMax building could soon welcome a drive-thru car wash.

But the proposal isn't being met without resistance.

"It's not a standard car wash facility. It is an elevated architectural facility," said Jenkins Williamson of Columbia Development. "It looks as nice as any high end Chick-fil-A that you've ever seen."

November 12, the City of Columbia's Board of Zoning Appeals granted a special exception for developers to move forward with the car wash.

It's a commercial zone property proposed in a commercial zoning district recently annexed by the City of Columbia.

Dr. Eric Goff, the Executive Director of the Gills Creek Watershed Association advised against it.

"We believe no development of any type should be allowed on this parcel," Goff said to board members.

Goff told city leaders development of any type on the property will continue to strain an already stressed Gills Creek.

"Putting something in this area that doesn't naturally buffer or naturally stop some of that stormwater before it directly comes into the creek just sets up for bigger problems and sets us up to see some of the same issues we had in 2015," said Goff.

The TitleMax building remained an eyesore for the next three and a half years.

"When large storms come in, all of that water washes directly into the creek," said Goff. "We need something to buffer that not only to filter it so it gets any bad pollutants out of it before it gets into the creek, but also to slow it down so it's not such a big rush of water into one small area at one period of time."

Richland County Councilwoman Allison Terracio and Columbia City Councilman-Elect Will Brennan testified during the meeting, referencing county council's vote to move forward with a Gills Creek Greenway plan for the area, and the city's approved master plan for the property.

A design plan showed the area would serve as a green space and trailhead for the future Gills Creek Greenway.

"Here we are in the City of Columbia. We like to get away from our master plans we invest in and we jump on the first thing that comes along," said Brennan to board members. "Accepting this as the first go for development here would be, what I think, the most Columbia thing Columbia could do. There's so much more potential for this property."

Terracio says the plan for a greenway was part of a penny referendum. She says it's her position to advocate for the best use of that space that's consistent with building the greenway. With that in mind, she says this car wash would be inconsistent with that plan.

"This space has an emotional connection," said Terracio. "It would be nice to see something go in there to positively commemorate how the community pulled together to get through that time."

A flood plain expert told board members the majority of the project is outside of the special flood hazard area, and the property will be developed so it will minimize impacts if flooding occurs. Goff tells us developers incorporated environmentally friendly measures in their plans.

Williamson told board members they agreed to an easement along Gills Creek to work with future plans for a greenway.

Next, developers will go through a permitting process for the car wash.

Meanwhile, a sign on the property announced a public hearing on the matter. It's scheduled for 6 p.m. December 17 at City Hall.