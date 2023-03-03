Cat goes through X-ray machine at Norfolk International Airport

A cat was left in its carrying case and went through an X-ray machine at Norfolk International Airport, according to a TSA spokesperson.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NORFOLK, Va. — A cat was left in its carrying case and went through an X-ray machine at Norfolk International Airport.

Lisa Farbstein, a spokesperson with Transportation Security Administration (TSA), tweeted about the incident, calling it a "Cat-astrophic mistake" on Friday.

Farbstein followed up to say the cat is fine, but that the owner had to go through the checkpoint again "the proper way."

"The proper way being to remove the cat from the travel bag," Farbstein wrote.

TSA offers several tips to follow for pets to be screened prior to boarding a flight: