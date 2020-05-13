CHARLESTON, S.C. — Catholic Charities of South Carolina is launching an emotional support chat service called 'Sister Hope.'

According to the organization, the new ministry called Sister Hope was created amid the coronavirus pandemic and will provide on-demand emotional support by helping users manage stress and develop coping strategies to deal with anxiety.

Sister Hope was developed by ministry professionals and clinical psychologists, according to the organization.

The chat service is supported by chatbot, and is anonymous, secure, and confidential, according to the release, and the conversations cannot be access by anyone from the church or any service.

The chat is free to use, and will be available 24/7.

“The chatbot technology uses self-learning artificial intelligence, meaning the more a person chats, the more Sister Hope learns how best to help,” said James Kaiser, director of Catholic Charities of South Carolina. “The service has helped more than 13 million people worldwide and we’re hoping it can assist even more people in the Diocese of Charleston.”

To use this service, you can text “Hi” to Sister Hope at (315) 276-3157 or message her on Facebook here.