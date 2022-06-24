Cause of death released for federal inmate who died at Lexington County Detention Center in April

The inmate was in the custody of the U.S. Marshals while being held at the detention center.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Lexington County Coroner's Office has shared new details regarding the April death of a federal inmate at the county detention center.

Coroner Margaret Fisher released the autopsy results, on Friday, for 39-year-old Charles Carlisle Plumley whose cause of death was determined to be "an acute fentanyl intoxication." The manner of death was said to be accidental.

Plumley had been booked into the Lexington County Detention Center on Feb. 14 and was in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service at the time.

Plumley died at the facility on April 23 while still in custody at the facility. Sheriff Jay Koon said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was called in to investigate as a matter of the sheriff's department's policy and standard procedures.