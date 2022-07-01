The caution comes as authorities investigate an explosion and evacuation on the U of M campus.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Metropolitan Council is cautioning metro area residents and businesses about flushing flammable materials into sewer systems.

The warning follows an explosion and evacuation on the University of Minnesota campus on Thursday, which fire investigators believe may be tied to a gasoline spill in the sewer system.

"The only thing that should go down the sewer besides human waste is toilet paper," the Met Council said in a news release on Friday. The agency's Environmental Services Division said gasoline and other flammable materials should never be flushed down the drain.

Several blocks of the U campus around University Avenue and the Fraternity Row area were evacuated Thursday evening after witnesses reported manhole covers being blown out on the street. Firefighters gave the all-clear around 9 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Met Council staff said they are continuing to monitor conditions in the sanitary sewer system, as well as the Metropolitan Wastewater Treatment Plant in St. Paul, which handles the sewage that flowed from the explosion area.

Anyone who notices a smell of gas or gasoline at anytime is advised to call 911.

