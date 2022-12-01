Cayce artist making new wood sculptures

Not at the park, but at his home. He makes tall sculptures like a bucket pouring out water or a horse.

CAYCE, S.C. — If you've walked down the Cayce Riverwalk, you may have seen woodwork carvings of animals, castles and people.

That's because a local artist made them.

While art is usually mobile and permanent, this kind is rooted and at the mercy of mother nature's elements.

A wood-worker in Cayce who's been around for years is back at it making art. Not at the park, but at his home. He makes tall sculptures like a bucket pouring out water or a horse.

You can find his original pieces living at Guignard Park and the Riverwalk.

"I was actually riding my bike out here one evening and I saw that they had cut down that tree and it had the hollow center and immediately when I looked at it, it looked like the tower on a castle," Wade Geddings, artists said.

He said he's guided artistically by the wood's grooves, knots and what's on his mind.

Geddings said it can take him about 8 hours to carve out a sculpture if it's easy wood to cut.

"Having the chain make such a sharp turn on the end, you actually have to have it running a little loose, but that little bit of looseness means when you do that manipulation you can damage stuff if you're being too aggressive," Geddings said.

He hopes to create more park creatures outside, but there's more of a specific step-by-step process the city requires for the trees he's looking to use as a canvas.

"The ones that are cut down now, I've found out that it's back to the can you please submit a proposal," Geddings said.