Cayce Arts Guild hosting First Saturday event this weekend

On Saturday from 11 am until 6 pm, people will be able to head to several businesses off State Street to meet local artists as they showcase their work.

CAYCE, S.C. — The Cayce Arts Guild will be holding their First Saturday event this weekend in the "original heart" of the city.

Many people have contributed to changes underway on State Street. New murals and businesses have set up shop around the area.

Renea Eshleman, the President of the Cayce Arts Guild, is looking forward to the inaugural event.

"John (Sharpe) was really the catalyst in developing that in an effort to bring people into the arts district to have access to art, meet artists and hopefully buy art and be inspired to make art too," explained Eshleman.

There will be gallery space at State and Frink Gallery. Southern Essence Distilling will have special drinks in the afternoon. Art workshops at other venues will also be available for kids and adults.

"It's pretty exciting and it's a step in the right direction as far as making the area a true destination for art events," said Eshleman.

Going forward, the event will happen the first Saturday of each month.

Eshleman hopes folks will be inspired but what local artists have to offer.