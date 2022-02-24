Cayce church fire under investigation by state, federal agencies

A spokesperson for the city said the inclusion of these additional agencies is standard procedure for fires involving churches.

CAYCE, S.C. — Authorities at the federal, state, and local levels are investigating, following a fire at a Cayce church early Thursday morning.

A spokesperson for the city of Cayce reports that its firefighters were called to Trinity Baptist Church at 2003 Charleston Highway just before 2 a.m. Crews found smoke coming from the building upon arrival and were able to get inside and put it out.

Crews from Lexington County and Batesburg-Leesville also responded to the church as mutual aid to Cayce firefighters.

The fire itself caused what officials described as minimal damage to one portion of the church.

However, the church may remain closed for a bit longer as multiple agencies, including the Cayce Police Department, Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) look into the cause.