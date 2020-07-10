Cayce law enforcement wears pink patches for Breast Cancer Awareness

The department is also selling the patches in order to raise money to help those affected by breast cancer.

CAYCE, S.C. — The Cayce Department of Public Safety is wearing pink patches on their uniforms for breast cancer awareness month.

The department has been wearing the pink patches every October for the past few years.

Sgt. Danielle Mccord said they always try do something during breast cancer awareness month.

"I've been here for about 20 years and we actually had an employee way back when who was impacted. His family was impacted when his wife was diagnosed with breast cancer and later passed," said Sgt. Mccord. "We actually started then with wearing t-shirts and stuff in support of that."

Sgt. Mccord believes wearing the pink patch is a great way to show support for those affected by breast cancer in the community.

"Just trying to get the community to know that we're there for them and that we support whatever endeavors we can do to help them with that journey," said Sgt. Mccord.

Every officer in the department is given one to wear.

Today, we would like to give a special thank you to our @Cayce_DPS officers! Our men and women in blue 💙 proudly wear pink 💗 in October (Breast Cancer Awareness Month) to honor the 1 in 8 South Carolinians that are diagnosed with breast cancer during their lifetime! pic.twitter.com/SYNbaof8mH — City of Cayce (@CityofCayce) October 2, 2020

The department is also selling them to raise money for organizations who help with the medical needs of those affected by breast cancer. They cost $10 a piece.

Sgt. Mccord says it's important to show they are there for their neighbors.