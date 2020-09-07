Cayce distributing free masks ahead of mask ordinance

According to the city, residents can pick up masks Thursday until 5 p.m. at the Cayce City Hall drive through.

CAYCE, S.C. — The City of Cayce is passing out free face masks after the city passed a face mask ordinance that goes into effect at 6 a.m. Friday, July 10.

The ordinance requires that masks or coverings be worn in places open to the general public, within the City Limits.

According to the city, residents can pick up masks Thursday until 5 p.m. at the Cayce City Hall drive through.

Residents can get two for individuals and five for families.

The address is 1800 12th Street in Cayce. Any questions about the distribution can be directed to 796-9020.

Specifically, the ordinance requires patrons of grocery stores and pharmacies to wear face coverings in those establishments. It also requires employees of restaurants, bars, retail, establishments, salons, grocery stores, and pharmacies to wear face coverings at any time there is face-to-face interaction with the public.