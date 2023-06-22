How Cayce's district lines could soon be changing

According to South Carolina's Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office, Cayce's population is growing at a fast rate, requiring changes to the city's district lines.

CAYCE, S.C. — Cayce city leaders heard a proposal to change the city's district lines and approved the second reading of the city's budget on Wednesday.

Despite a downpour outside, a small crowd filled the City of Cayce municipal building Wednesday. On the docket, a change to the city's district lines. The city manager-presentation was given by Adam DeMars, with the South Carolina Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office. He says that based on 2020 census data, the city saw a 10% increase in population - according to his presentation, there were hundreds more voters in district one than the other districts.

In an attempt to level the playing field, his office proposed a map, pictured below, that changes the area for all four districts. While district one had the most population, it's proposed to gain some space in district two. District two is planned to gain some area from three and four, while also giving some area to district three. A copy of the map and more details can be found on page 104 of this agenda.

Cayce city manger Tracy Hegler says its a good sign, especially an expanding population.

"So you want to make sure you have equal representation in every district, they call it the 'one vote, one person'. Often what happens in ten years is people move around, one district may grow, another may lose population."

Residents we spoke to are skeptical but hopeful for the changes, including Byron Gray, who lives in district two currently, but is proposed to switch to district three.

"If we get a little bit better representation, and not feel like we're forgotten over here in this area, if that'll effect it, I'm all for it."

Also on the agenda for Wednesday's meeting was the second reading of the city's budget for next year. City manager Hegler says it passed second reading without any increases to taxes, or millage rates. She adds in the original budget, there was a proposed 2 dollar per month increase to a sanitation tax, but after a request from council, that has been avoided.

"We go after grants to supplement that so we have a good track record of finding non tax and non fee-related to provide the services that we we provide"