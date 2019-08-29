CAYCE, S.C. — Cayce Elementary unveiled a mural created by artist in resident, Michael Geddings, along with a group of 168 5th graders.

The school employs the 'Leader in Me' program based on The 7 Habits of Happy Kids, which focuses on developing the whole child for success and leadership potential.

The mural displays a tree with branches representing each of the 7 habits, which are be proactive, begin with the end in mind, put first things first, think win-win, seek first to understand then to be understood, synergize, and sharpen the saw.

"Part of that is changing the environment of the school to embody the principles we want our students to learn - so by letting all fifth grade students play a part in painting the beautiful mural you see here, they have a sense of ownership that Cayce Elementary belongs to all of us," said Assistant Principal, Allyson Long.

Long says the kids were so excited to see the mural mounted on the walls of the lobby this morning. "It's been really rewarding," she said.

Geddings worked with of groups 10 to 12 students about 30 minutes for two days to complete the work of art. He laid out the tree on three panels, then let the kids get to work.

"It was like a big coloring book and they came to it and each did it. So it was like three pages then we put it together at the end," he said.

Geddings says remembers an artist painting a mural in his school - inspiring him to become one himself. He hopes some of the kids think back to this like he did, and one day inspire their careers or hobbies.

"If you look closely, you can see all the different children. I kinda guided them on the little squiglies and this and that. But pretty much it was theirs. I just had to keep the paint fresh and the brushes clean," he said with a smile.

This mural wouldn't have been possible without the funding from the House of Raeford's non-profit 'FLOCK', Faithful Love Offering for Christ Kingdom.

Chuck Underhill from the House of Raeford says seeing the mural coming together is like a dream come true.

"To think this dream was to have a group of 5th grade students come together and paint something that would represent encouragement to their school and to themselves. To see it actually, it's beautiful," he says.

Underhill expected the project to take a couple of weeks, and was pleasantly shocked to hear that it only took two days to complete.

"It shows them that if they put their mind to it and work hard, they can accomplish things even quicker," he said.