CAYCE, S.C. — The Cayce Department of Public Safety is adding a little color and flash to their uniforms in support of Autism awareness.

A few months a year, officers with the department wear different shoulder patches to support different charities.

Since April is Autism Awareness month, the department decided to show their support by wearing it on their shoulders.

CDPS wears patches in support of autism awareness

CDPS

Each year, the department participates in the South Carolina Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics, and they felt this was another way they could help raise awareness for children with special needs.

The Facebook post explaining the new bling on the uniforms mentions that during the year, officers wear special patches on their uniforms for an entire month, to represent various causes. They also have a pink patch for breast cancer awareness month.