SCDOT names Cayce intersection in memory of slain officer Drew Barr

The intersection of Taylor Road and 12th Street in Cayce is now the “Cayce PD Corporal Roy ‘Drew’ Barr Memorial Intersection."
Credit: SC Department of Transportation (SCDOT)
Cayce PD Corporal Roy ‘Drew’ Barr Memorial Intersection

CAYCE, S.C. — A Cayce intersection now bears a new name in memory of slain Cayce Police Officer Drew Barr, thanks to a resolution passed by the South Carolina Department of Transportation Commission (SCDOT). 

The intersection of Taylor Road and 12th Street in Cayce, South Carolina, is now the “Cayce PD Corporal Roy ‘Drew’ Barr Memorial Intersection” and so marked with signs at the intersection.

South Carolina Representative Micah Caskey and Senator Nikki Setzler presented the Barr Family and the Cayce Police Department with replica signs on behalf of SCDOT. 

"Renaming roads and intersections is easy to dismiss by cynics, but symbols matter," Caskey wrote on Facebook. "I think it’s important we do what we can to lift up people in our community who go above and beyond."

The South Carolina Department of Transportation Commission passed a resolution Thursday, May 19, 2022, naming the...

Posted by SCDOT on Thursday, May 19, 2022

Barr was killed in the line of duty on Sunday, April 24 while responding to a domestic disturbance at a home on Rossmore Drive, which is about a half-mile from the 12th Street Extension in Cayce. 

Police say the person who killed Barr was 36-year-old Austin Henderson, who lived at the home. 

"He murdered our officer and there are no if, ands, or buts about that," Cayce Police Chief Chris Cowan said. 

