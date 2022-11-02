"Five-O Fade Fridays": Cayce police partner with barber shops, salons

Cayce police officers are working to build strong, open lines of communication with Cayce businesses and residents through their "FIVE-O-Fade-Friday" program.

CAYCE, S.C. — The Cayce Police Department is partnering with local barber shops and salons to kick off “Five-O Fade Fridays" to help build better relationships with their community through the program.

The officers will be visiting barbershops and beauty salons in Cayce to get their hair cut. All the cuts are free, donated by the Public Safety Foundation.

Cayce Police Chief Chris Cowan said while getting their hair cut, officers are having open conversations about what is going on in their community and what their concerns are.

"It gives us that opportunity, in a relaxed environment, to listen, to learn, to share some information," Cowan said.

Cowan says the goal is to remind the community that law enforcement is there to help. "We’re hoping this develops further relationships, further accessibility and availability of us to the citizens in the business community,"

"They come into the community and show that they are concerned with what’s going on, and I think that means a lot," said Abdul Johnson, co-owner of Perfect Blend. "It's a good thing. It's good for the community, and it's good for us."

Johnson co-owns Perfect Blend with Elaine Lewis. They were the first business to kick off the program.

"It’s gonna be good for us and our business as far as what we can do to help the police department and what they can do for us as business owners," Lewis said. "Police are not our enemy and we don't try to make them out to be. They are actually people, human beings like you and me. They have to do their job. Any time they are doing their job and being good to the community, I feel like we should put the same feeling out to them."

"I feel safer and the fact that we know that we can count on them to be concerned, not just here and there," Johnson said. "I think it’s a good thing that they come by and all."