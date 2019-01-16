CAYCE, S.C. — Cayce police are asking residents to check their vehicles for signs of theft after a 12-year-old was taken into custody Tuesday night.

Investigators are asking residents, especially in the Edenwood, Broad Acres, and Frink Street areas, to check their vehicles for any signs of entry or theft Tuesday night.

Police spotted a suspicious vehicle Tuesday night while they were responding to a report of suspicious activity on Haynes Lane. When they attempted to stop the vehicle, officers say the occupants ran away in different directions. Police say one suspect, a 12-year-old male, was taken into custody. Further investigation found that the vehicle was recently stolen from a Cayce resident.

Now, police say they have reason to believe that the suspects and the vehicle they were in were involved in an undetermined number of property thefts from vehicles in the area, as well as some other areas of the Midlands.

Investigators say they have recovered property that is believed to have been stolen. Police say the suspects appeared to be targeting unsecured vehicles.

If you live in the area and believe your vehicle was entered last night, police ask you to contact the Cayce Department of Public Safety at (803) 794-0456 as soon as possible so a report can be completed.

Due to the possible presence of physical evidence on or within any vehicle that was entered, police also ask that residents use care when checking their vehicles so any evidence left behind will not be disturbed or destroyed.

Police are asking residents who may have seen any suspicious persons or vehicles Tuesday night to contact them at (803) 794-0456 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: