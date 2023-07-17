Cayce police officers lead character camp for kids

Officers from the Cayce Police Department and 33 local kids are spending two weeks together, building relationships at the Cayce Character Camp.

CAYCE, S.C. — “For two weeks straight, they’re spending time with our officers, they’re eating with them, they’re playing basketball with them, they’re sitting in classrooms with them, they’re going out and doing field trips with them,” Cayce Police Chief Chris Cowan said. “They’re spending a lot of quality time, and they understand that they’re human beings, that they love and that they care for them, and want to support them in their success.”

That’s the goal of the 2nd annual Cayce character camp hosted by the Cayce Police Department, along with teaching kids about positive character traits and opportunities.

33 local children are spending their days interacting with SROs, community leaders and their peers. Naomi Riley and Taylor Cochran are counselors at the character camp; 13-year-olds learning about leadership traits alongside the elementary schoolers.

“Patience is a really big thing that I’ve learned, because their minds don’t think like mine,” Cochran said about her time with the campers.

“We had all of them fill in the tables,” Riley said. “And there was this girl, she was kinda shy, and she sat at this table. And by the end of the art class they were all friends, laughing, talking, playing. That was a really heartfelt moment.”

The camp is through Cayce’s community outreach policing services or C.O.P.S. program, which aims to form community relationships to prevent crime and promote education and involvement.

The kids learn about character traits, focusing on one each day.

“We’re going to give the kids a word, a motivational word, encouragement word, to boost up confidence, self esteem,” said Riley. “And then we’re gonna ask them what they think of the word or if they know what the word means, then we’re going to explain the word, and keep reminding them of the word throughout the day.”

“Today’s character trait was motivation,” Cowan said. “And what we want to talk to the kids about is how do they motivate themselves, how do they continue to pursue their goals, their dreams, their desires.”

The activities and discussions are based on the word of the day. The kids made vision boards as Monday’s arts and crafts activity to fit into the ‘motivation’ theme.

The camp also introduces campers to companies from Cayce communities, watching a drone demo by Dominion Energy, testing their stamina in an obstacle course by the Army National Guard and learning about healthy eating from Lexington Medical Center.

“So that the kids have the opportunity to actually feel or see the other opportunities that exist,” Cowan said. “Whether its being a drone pilot for Dominion Energy or going out to the wastewater treatment plant, and maybe they want to be an engineer.”