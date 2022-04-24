Cayce Police officer killed in the line of duty, officials confirm

Three officers responded to the scene and made contact with the suspect, according to officers.

Example video title will go here for this video

CAYCE, S.C. — Cayce Police say one of their officers was killed in the line of duty early Sunday morning while on a call for service.

Officers confirmed just after 7 a.m that Cayce PSO Roy Andrew “Drew” Barr died in the incident. Police are set to speak on the shooting at any moment. News19 will have live coverage when those remarks begin.

At 2:48 a.m., officers say they got a call of a domestic disturbance. Three officers responded to the scene and made contact with the suspect, according to officers.

At some point, police say the suspect opened fire and shot Barr.

"At this time, our City, our Cayce Police Department, our officers and our community mourn the loss of Cayce PSO Roy Andrew “Drew” Barr," the agency said in a statement.

Information on Cayce Police's website says Barr was a member of the department's K-9 team, and that he'd been partnered with his current dog since October of 2019.