Cayce Police are looking for the men that robbed a Waffle House at gunpoint Tuesday night.

According to the Cayce Department of Public Safety, 3 suspects were involved in the robbery on Airport Road and one of the suspects was armed. No one was injured, but the they did get away from an undisclosed amount of money.

If you have any information that could help with this investigation you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

© 2018 WLTX