$10 million infrastructure grant to help Cayce improve drainage in the Avenues

The City of Cayce was one of several municipalities across the state to receive the Rural Infrastructure grant. The city hopes to improve drainage in the Avenues.

CAYCE, S.C. — The City of Cayce celebrated a win for their area Tuesday night as they announced their award of $10 million from the South Carolina Rural Infrastructure grant. The money comes from American Rescue Plan Act funding that South Carolina received an allotment of.

Mayor Elise Partin says she could not be more thrilled to see the additional funding coming to the drainage project. She says they want to continue making the area a better place for generations to come.

"We did not create this infrastructure, these are things that started back in the 40s and 50s when buildings were just put in and we didn't think about stormwater in the same ways, we didn't know what we know now. So this $10 million is a game changer. It really will go a long way into making sure we're doing the right thing for this generation and the next," Mayor Partin explained.

The work in and around the Avenues started with Axtell Drive, which just reopened Monday.

Maggie Write lives on Axtell and says she is glad to see the road reopening.

"There has been a lot of traffic along this road [Axtell Drive]... It didn't affect me too much because I just go the other way, but it's been a long time," Wright said.

She says she appreciates the city trying to improve the Avenues for her generation.

Although the work on Axtell is complete Mayor Partin explained that there is still more work to come with improvements to Slann Drive coming soon.