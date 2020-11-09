City of Cayce remembers 9/11

Each year, the City of Cayce raises an American Flag to remember lives lost 19 years ago.

CAYCE, S.C. — The City of Cayce and the Cayce Dept. of Public Safety raised a flag Friday morning in remembrance of those who lost their lives 19 years ago in the terror attacks of September 11, 2001.

Sgt. First Class Evan Antley says they've done this for 19 years and will continue to do it every year. “With everything going on in the world today, everyone remembers where they were on September 11th and how the world came together. We were one nation and one people. There wasn’t any type of divisiveness or anything like that. We were all one person, one nation, for one goal and that was to protect our freedoms. And I think we need to get back to that. And we will."

A group of neighbors gathered and watched the flag fly by the Blossom St. Bridge. “As a retired public safety officer, it just does me so good to be able to come out and see that there’s a mother that brings her small children in remembrance of 9/11 so that we will never ever forget," says Tim James of his neighbor Paige Crowe.

The City of Cayce and the Cayce Dept of Public Safety is remembering 9/11 with the raising of the American Flag and a few moments of silence to remembers those lives lost 19 years ago today. @WLTX pic.twitter.com/5rRT6pKyM5 — Emily Correll (@emcorrell) September 11, 2020

“I just think its important to teach our children our history, our nation’s history, to honor and respect those that selflessly serve us," says Crowe, who brought her kids along. "Even though she’s four and he’s only 17 months, we have some great books to read later and just to love those, love others, give to your country, serve people the best you can and honor those that do that for us.”

James continues, “and we as grownups are able to show our support for our local law enforcement and public safety officers who will never forget.”

As they have each year since the 9-11 terrorist attacks in 2001, the City of Cayce and the Cayce Department of Public... Posted by City of Cayce on Thursday, September 10, 2020

“Even these people that come by and honk their horns and wave and shout out the window, they appreciate our service," says Antley. "The profession is not something that everybody wants to do. But I just think about those people that were standing at the bottom of those towers – nobody instructed them to go up those stairs, they just went, and I feel like that’s what this profession is about and that’s what that flag stands for.”

The group observed two moments of silence, one at 8:46 a.m., when the first plane hit in 2001, and another at 9:02 a.m., when the second plane hit.