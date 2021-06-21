Neighborhood concerned about possible development in Cayce

A Cookout restaurant may be coming to the 1200 block of Knox Abbott Drive and residents are worried it will disrupt their quiet street.

CAYCE, S.C. — Nancy Stone-Collum has been living in the Cayce community for more than 40 years.

Her husband has lived in the same house with his family off H Avenue since 1951.

"We live here for sentimental reasons because my husband grew up here, but we also love this street and our neighbors," said Stone-Collum. "This is a quite street because it doesn't through. It's got all of this vegetative buffer, these woods that people love to walk along."

About two weeks ago, people in the community noticed a sign was placed on H Avenue near the woods announcing a public hearing for the City of Cayce Planning Commission. It's scheduled for Monday June 21, at 6 pm.

According to the sign, the hearing is to discuss, "a request, by the applicant, to re-zone a split zoned property from RS-3 Single Family Residential and C-4 Highway Commercial to C-4 Highway Commercial."

The location is on the 1200 block of Knox Abbott Drive near the Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.

Word on the street is there could be a Cookout restaurant coming to the location.

"It's a real problem for us. It's going to go directly across from our house and the next two houses. The problem is we have a pretty small buffer here and they will be coming very close to the edge of this buffer," explained Stone-Collum.

One of the concerns neighbors have in this community is the noise, traffic and late hours the business could be open. Stone-Collum believes having a business like that by their neighbor would change its dynamic.

"Of course we'll have the lights, we'll have the noise... I like to open our windows when the weather is nice. We have two bedrooms on the front of the house," said Stone-Collum. "That's going to be impossible with all that kind of noise and distraction."

Stone-Collum plans on giving her input at the public hearing Monday night. She wants the planning commission to know how they believe it will impact the neighborhood's quality of life, the property values and the crime rate.

Street Squad reached out to the City of Cayce for more on the public hearing and where the planning commission is on the process. They said in a statement:

