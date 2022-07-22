Cayce sewer improvements coming to Six Mile Creek

The project will add about 600 feet of new 30-inch sewer line and cured-in-place pipe lining.

CAYCE, S.C. — The city of Cayce will be seeing major improvements to its sewer pipeline over the next few months.

Those improvements will be installed near the entrance to the Moss Creek neighborhood off of Charleston Highway and along Six Mile Creek.

A few weeks ago, Cayce had a sewer line failure. Following the temporary fix, the city now needs a more permanent solution. That's what the council discussed this week.

"One is to fix the pipe that's broken and the way we're going to do that is by taking out the old pipe and putting in new, probably, so we're still addressing the design plans for that. But we also want to shore up the rest of the piping in that it's been somewhat affected by this breakage and to make sure it's preventative in doing a good job in the future for us," City Manager Tracy Hegler said.

Council decided to bypass the request-for-proposal time period because of how urgent the need is.

"When you have to move quickly to address a broken fixture that is a vital service to our community and couple that with the fact that not everybody can get these supplies or prices keep going up every week, it's in our rate payer's best interest," Hegler said.

Locals in Moss Creek said they can manage a little extra noise if it means better infrastructure.

In the long run, they said it will help increase their property value with new upgrades.