CAYCE, S.C. — Cayce City Council met Sunday morning and unanimously approved an emergency curfew ordinance as a result of the chaotic, sometime violent events that occurred in Columbia and Charleston Saturday night.

Protests that started out as peaceful rallies to remember the death of George Floyd, a Black man that died while in the custody of police in Minneapolis, turned destructive over the course of the day.

The Cayce curfew will be in effect 8:30 p.m. Sunday, May 31, until 6 a.m. Monday, June 1.

The City of Cayce posted the following information on the city's website:

A citywide curfew is hereby established and imposed beginning at 8:30 pm on Sunday, May 31, 2020, restricting the travel of individuals and lasting until 6:00 am Monday, June 1, 2020 with the exception of individuals traveling to and from work, for work purposes, or for healthcare. During the hours of curfew, individuals shall stay in their homes and not travel through or congregate in the streets, sidewalks, waterways, alleyways, parking lots, public ways, public rights-of-way, and/or other public spaces in the City of Cayce, except as provided herein. Any person violating any provision of this Ordinance shall be deemed guilty of a misdemeanor and, upon conviction, shall be subject to punishment not to conflict with that set forth in S. C. Code section 16-7-10 or other applicable provisions of State law.”

Cayce Mayor, Elise Partin, noted the importance of input from our local Cayce entities and stated, “Between myself and our Cayce staff, we have reached out to several of our Cayce businesses about the impact of a curfew. They have all been incredibly supportive of this initiative for the safety of our citizens, their property and to provide our assistance in ensuring safety across the Midlands.”

Cayce City Manager, Tracy Hegler, stated that should the need arise, the City is prepared to assist the City of Columbia in closing the Blossom Street Bridge as an added safety measure.

We ask that citizens please continue to monitor the City of Cayce’s social media sites and City website for the latest updates.