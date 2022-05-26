Cayce's new assistant city manager ready to get to work

Michael Conley tells News 19 he'll focus on revamping the 12th Street extension, working with businesses, and improving utilities.

Example video title will go here for this video

CAYCE, S.C. — Michael Conley is jumping into a new season of his city government career. He's the new face of Cayce now, serving as assistant city manager.

This gives Cayce two assistant city managers. Leaders say both are needed because of exponential growth.

Conley will focus on revamping the 12th street extension, working with businesses, and improving utilities.

James Crosland, the other existing assistant city manager, deals with administrative processes, police and fire matters.

Conley has worked in planning and zoning with Columbia, West Columbia and Kershaw County before this new position.

"You look for progressive places that are forward thinking, that you can get in there and look at certain things and feel like you're really achieving," Conley said.

He said he's admired all the progress Cayce is making and wants to be part of it.

"We want the highest, best use for these particular parcels, not to sell them off and allow them to be whatever they are," Conley said.

Making sure growth and opportunity for undeveloped land is at the forefront of Conley's agenda.