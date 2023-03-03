Celebrating 'Read Across America Day' in Orangeburg county

Students participated in spelling games and were gifted free books to continue their reading experience at home

HOLLY HILL, S.C. — Holly Hill elementary school students celebrated the joys of reading on 'Read Across America Day'.

Students got a pep rally with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday to inspire its young readers to pick up a book.

“That commitment to becoming a great reader will hopefully lead me to be a great leader. It’s something that people would cheer about and support me. I believe our students were super excited and got that message today," said superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster.

Students participated in spelling games and were gifted free books to continue their reading experience at home.

Dr. Foster says the rally was aimed at celebrating the academic successes of its young readers that were made possible in part by its early learning program. The program aims to empower its students to read and strengthen their literacy skills.

“We’ve seen a significant increase in our literacy scores.

Especially in our early learners, in kindergarteners, and that’s where it starts. If we can have a child ready to learn when they enter kindergarten, just imagine what we can build on whenever they continue to move through first, second, third grade," said Foster.

In addition to reading, Foster says students were also encouraged to eat healthy and get adequate rest in order to nourish both their minds and bodies.

The goal is that students will read for at least 20 minutes everyday.