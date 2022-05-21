Grandmother, granddaughter mourned, remembered for impact on others at Saturday funeral

The church pews were filled as hundreds of people came to honor two lives cut short.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Family, friends, and students filled Progressive Church in Columbia early Saturday morning for a celebration of life to remember Sha'Neal Amel Brown and her grandmother Jessie Brown.

Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins, a deacon at the church, said the service was a chance to show support and say farewell "to what I call two heroes."

Both had their lives cut short in a killing that left a hole in the community - one that weighed heavily that day. Despite that, the many who attended on Saturday chose to remember the good both brought to the world.

Speaking of Ms. Jessie Brown, Chief Jenkins described her as "a beacon of light, and inspiration to a lot of people here."

Brown was not only a bright light to the community but also a grandmother to Sha'Neal Brown, a young woman who was focused on her studies and had a plan for her future. She was preparing to graduate on June 1 after receiving her acceptance letter to Morris College.

Neshunda Walters, principal from Eau Claire High School, shared what she saw in the strong bond between the two.

"Her grandmother has always been there for her so, as far as supporting her, her grandmother has been instrumental in getting her this far," Walters said.

She remembered Sha'Neal as being full of energy and someone who had a strong serve on the court. But perhaps most importantly, she Walters remembered a smile that would always brighten a day.

"She always brought a smile to your face, she had lots of friends and folks who looked forward to seeing her, including me."

Now, Sha'Neal's fellow classmates are mourning her loss - all while preparing to celebrate her accomplishments in the days ahead.

"She's officially a member of the class of 2022, we will call her name as if she were there," Walters said.

As family members and friends paid their respects and said goodbye, Chief Jenkins added that prayer is still needed.