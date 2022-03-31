'I’m talking about doing it big' | Celebrity hairstylist Kimberly Kimble hosts master class in Charlotte

The two-part event on April 3 will share secrets about how to build a 7-figure salon and develop a brand despite the setbacks of the pandemic.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Building back business is the goal for so many business owners and entrepreneurs still recovering from the impact of the pandemic. Yet celebrity hairstylist Kimberly Kimble knows the road to continued success isn't easy, so she's offering advice to help others follow her lead.

Kimble is in Charlotte for the weekend to host one of her first in-person master classes to help teach aspiring hairstylists about how to create a 7-figure salon.

"And I’m not just talking about going to open a salon -- I’m talking about doing it big and really building your brand," Kimble said.

ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: It just feels like who I am': 10 year-old Texas girl refuses to let alopecia kill her confidence

Since starting in the hair business years ago, Kimble has worked her way up to become a celebrity hairstylist working for clients like Beyoncé, Tyra Banks, and Zendaya. She also recently launched Kimble Haircare products in Walmart stores across the country.

Kimble admits the pandemic did set back some parts of her business, but that's when she became focused on evolving.

“How do we elevate our business and come out stronger than ever," Kimble said.

The Charlotte event will take place Sunday, April 3 starting at 8 a.m. To register for the master class, sign up and get tickets here.

Contact Briana Harper at bharper@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.