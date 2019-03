COLUMBIA, S.C. — Users of AT&T and Verizon have contacted WLTX reporting connectivity issues from downtown Sumter to Manning.

Lee County reports that the disruption of service is affecting the 911 service.

Kate Jay, a Verizon representative, says "Our engineers are aware of this issue and are working with Spirit, out vendor partner, to resolve it quickly."

The website downdetector.com shows outages or spotty coverage for AT&T, Verizon, and Cricket wireless in the area.