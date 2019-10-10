COLUMBIA, S.C. — You might have seen something like this on your social media feed, a post warning about fake census workers going around, checking IDs, and then robbing homes.

A Columbia Police spokeswoman said she had not heard of any criminal complaints alleging that type of behavior.

But if you’re nervous, there are ways to protect yourself.

The United States will conduct its next census in 2020.

Columbia volunteer and co-chair of the Complete Count Committee, Chynna Phillips, said it’s important to participate.

“Your schools are fully funded, that ensures that your state has the monetary resources to give to hospitals and everything is affected by it. It's about ensuring that your voice is heard and that starts with knowing that you're there,” Phillips said.

Census participation and updated population numbers can also affect states’ representation in Washington D.C.

Phillips said even though the census is in 2020, some canvassers are out in communities from now till October 18th. But, they are only confirming addresses and asking if someone lives at the property.

She continued if they start asking intrusive questions, to be alert.

“That's a red flag, if you see that. Again, once you start, trust your gut. If you see any questions that you-- you can easily stop it at that time, then call the regional censor and then you can start asking what are some of the questions they're going to be asking me,” Phillips said.

Phillips says you also should check for:

A valid ID badge with photograph

A U.S. Department of Commerce watermark

An expiration date on the ID

An official bag and laptop with the census logo on it.

“You can even look at an interactive map, click the link, and you can see where they're currently canvassing. So, it's highlighted and you can zoom in down to like the road,” Phillips examined.

You can check out the map and other information here.

Census day will be April 1, 2020.