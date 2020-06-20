Center for Social Injustice coming to Claflin University

The goal is to get students involved and inspired, allowing their voices to be heard.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Claflin University has unveiled their new center for social justice.

The university started developing the program in August 2019 with the hopes to work across academic disciplines to inform students and the larger community of social justice issues

Dr. Belinda Wheeler, Director of the Center of Social Justice, said they were aware of the injustices locally and nationally and wanted to create a space the have intentional programming for students, faculty and the community.

“The first one is a day of reflection to celebrate Mr. Floyd and other African Americans who have prematurely passed away being murdered by police brutality. We will also have a national summit for ending violence, training programs for law enforcement, activist and residence program we’ve also got the pathways for prison program,” Dr. Wheeler said.

The goal is to get students involved and inspired, allowing their voices to be heard. Dr. Wheeler hopes this will be the case in the Fall.