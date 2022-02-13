Meet the Central Texas nurse painting colorful illustrations on patients' windows

A clinical nurse coordinator at St. David’s Children’s Hospital is bringing a smile to children's faces in the ICU by painting illustrations on their windows.

AUSTIN, Texas — A Central Texas nurse coordinator is helping to make children's time in the hospital a little brighter.

Ly Truong is a clinical nurse coordinator in the pediatric intensive care unit at St. David’s Children’s Hospital. She is also a very talented artist. During the pandemic, Ly started combining her two passions, creating illustrations and paintings of the characters children know and love on her patients' windows.

She uses a mixture of paint and chalk markers to create the adorable illustrations. While she sometimes chooses what to share herself, she is also known to take requests from her patients and their parents.

Included in her hospital art portfolio are drawings of Minions, Paw Patrol, Sesame Street, PJ Masks and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Ly says her favorite part of creating the illustrations is seeing the look on her patients’ faces when they wake up and see it.

“I think it's nice for kids to have a choice when they're in the hospital. They don't have a lot of choice about what they get to do or like. They have to take all these medicines that they never had before or being stuck in their room because they're contagious. So it's really nice that they get to choose what characters go on the windows or choosing what colors the characters are,” said Ly.

Ly said she will continue making her patients smile and displaying her to art in the pediatric ICU. She said St. David's has talked about creating a mural with her art inside the hospital, but that’s still in the works.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Dominique Newland on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram