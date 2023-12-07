'Century' plant blooms in Orangeburg

Clemson Extension expert Cory Tanner identifies the plant as an Agave Americana it's native to the southwestern region of the U.S.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The 15-foot tall plant has been Nathaniel Bookhardt's labor of love for the past decade. His friend gifted him the plant and it became a gift that kept on giving.

“I started counting the limbs, the extension limbs on there. One, two, and every time I look there would be one, two limbs. I thought, this is just like a nation," said Bookhardt.

Although he was told by his friend the plant was a cactus, Clemson Extension expert Cory Tanner identifies the plant as an Agave Americana, also known as a Century Plant.

It's native to the southwestern region of the United States and Mexico, and blooms once every 10 to 15 years. Tanner says an old folklore claims the plant blooms every 100 years, which has since been proven otherwise.

Although this marks the end of its lifespan, it also marks the start of a new beginning.

“What most likely will happen is that offspring will develop at the base of that plant. Smaller agaves that can be perpetuated right on, indefinitely," said Tanner.

Bookhardt says he's now reaping the fruits of his labor.

“I kept cultivating around it and the one thing about friendship you keep cultivating the conversation, cultivating character, cultivating conduct. It’s amazing how sometimes friendship grow and that’s how that plant grow," said Bookhardt.

He says he has 30 other agaves planted around his yard. Some he is nurturing himself, and others he plans to pass on as a blessing to his neighbors.