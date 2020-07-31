The Cha Cha Slide turns 20! Celebrate with Google and relive your best...or worst...party moments.

If you've been to a sporting event, wedding, or pretty much any other party in the last 20 years, you've done the Cha Cha Slide.

Sound familiar? If you've been to a sporting event, wedding, or party in the 2000s, you've done - or watched - the Cha Cha Slide.

The Cha Cha Slide turns 20 today, and Google went to a lot of trouble to plant an easter egg to celebrate.

Google "cha cha slide"|.

When the video comes up, click on the microphone for an animated, interactive, how-to cha cha slide.

You can get the lyrics, too, and see what you've actually been doing when someone announces, "It's time for the Cha Cha Slide!"

Want to skip a step and go straight to the song? Click here.

