Chadwick Boseman honored with flags at half-staff in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Flags flew at half-staff Sunday at South Carolina's capitol to honor native son and "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman.

The flag of South Carolina and the United States were set to the lowered position around 7 a.m. Sunday and will remain in that state until sunset.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster Saturday ordered the honor for Boseman, who grew up in Anderson, South Carolina.

McMaster tweeted "To honor the life, contributions and memory of a truly extraordinary son of South Carolina @chadwickboseman - I have ordered the flags atop the Statehouse to be lowered to half-staff tomorrow, Sunday August 30, 2020, from sunrise to sunset."

He also added that Boseman's family would receive the flags after they were taken down.

Boseman died Friday at the age of 43 after a long battle with colon cancer. His family posted on social media that Boseman was first diagnosed in 2016. It started as stage III cancer and progressed to stage IV.

However, during that time Boseman's career flourished, as he made "Black Panther," two Avengers movies, "21 Bridges," "Da 5 Bloods." Another film, "May Rainey's Black Bottom," has not yet been released.

After completing high school at TL Hanna High in South Carolina, Boseman graduated from Howard University and had small roles in television before his first star turn in 2013. His striking portrayal of the stoic baseball star Robinson opposite Harrison Ford in 2013′s “42” drew attention in Hollywood and made him a star.

His T’Challa character was first introduced to the blockbuster Marvel movies in 2016′s “Captain America: Civil War,” and his “Wakanda Forever” salute reverberated around the world after the release of “Black Panther” two years ago.

The film’s vision of Afrofuturism and the technologically advanced civilization of Wakanda resonated with audiences, some of whom wore African attire to showings and helped propel “Black Panther” to more than $1.3 billion in global box office. It is the only Marvel Studios film to receive a best picture Oscar nomination.