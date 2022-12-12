After less than a year, DHEC board chair steps down

Robert Bolchoz explained in a letter to the department that expanded business interests are pulling him away.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The board chairman of the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has stepped down.

Robert Bolchoz, who has served in the position for less than a year, said in a resignation letter that "one of my long-standing legal clients recently asked me to take on an expanded role regarding some of its business interests. This new opportunity will preclude my being able to maintain my commitment to the board and the agency while running my law practice."

He went on to say, "I am sorry my term will soon come to an end because I have thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to work with many of you over the past year.

As a DHEC employee you have a very important and difficult role promoting and protecting the health of the public and the environment on behalf of the people of South Carolina. I will remain impressed by your incredible commitment to the State and the well-being of its citizens. Your sense of public service and willingness to go beyond the call of duty is to be admired."

Related Articles DHEC says flu cases continue to rise in South Carolina

Vice-Chair Seema Shrivastava-Patel will step into the role of chair until a new chairperson is appointed.

Bolchoz opened his law practice in Columbia, South Carolina in 2010. He is a recipient of the Order of the Palmetto, South Carolina’s highest civilian honor. .