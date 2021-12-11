Cayce, West Columbia Holiday Parade of Lights postponed

The Chamber cited expectations of inclement weather for the decision but had hoped to reschedule.

CAYCE, S.C. — A major event in Cayce and West Columbia has been postponed to another day due to weather concerns.

The Greater Cayce-West Columbia Chamber announced on Saturday afternoon that its Holiday Parade of Lights had been postponed due to the possibility of "inclement weather" that it said had been forecast for the peak time of the parade.

Parts of the South Carolina Midlands are under a marginal risk for severe weather, meaning a low potential for severe weather. However, WLTX's Storm Prediction Center meteorologists estimate that most of the rain from these storms will happen after 6 p.m.

Organizers described the postponement as a "difficult decision" and asked for patience as they worked to handle the last-minute logistical changes.

They were originally hoping to reschedule the parade for the next day. However, the organization later announced that this would not be possible either.

In the meantime, the Chamber is urging locals to support their local businesses tonight - particularly suggesting that residents east local on 12th Street.