'Personal issues' led to deadly shooting at Amazon warehouse, Chandler police say

The suspected shooter was killed when an Amazon contracted employee returned fire, Chandler police said. One other person was hospitalized.

Chandler police said personal issues between three men led to a deadly shooting at an Amazon delivery station in Chandler Wednesday morning.

Police said at around 9:34 a.m., officers received a call saying a person had been shot in the parking lot of the Amazon facility.

When officers arrived, an unresponsive male, later identified as 29-year-old Jacob Murphy, was located with a gunshot wound in the parking lot and was later pronounced deceased.

Police said a second man, an Amazon contract worker, was also shot several times. Authorities said the worker was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers said a third man, another Amazon contractual worker, who was also involved in this incident, was contacted by police and reported no injuries.

Police said preliminary information indicates Murphy, who was not an Amazon worker, arrived at the business armed with a firearm. Authorities said Murphy reportedly shot the second man numerous times before the third man fired at Murphy using his personal gun.

At this time, police said they cannot determine if the actions of the third man resulted in Murphy's death or if Murphy took his own life.

Chandler police said this was in no way a targeted effort on the Chandler Amazon delivery station, and at no time was this an active shooter incident. Instead, personal issues between the three males, unrelated to Amazon, led to this shooting.

"We're deeply saddened by this senseless act of violence in our parking lot. We're working closely with law enforcement as they investigate and are focused on supporting our team during this difficult time," said Amazon spokesman Richard Rocha.

Bryton Bobbitt was in his delivery van in the Amazon warehouse parking lot near McQueen and Queen Creek roads when the shooting started.

After hearing a "pop, pop, pop" sound, the driver quickly looked for a safe place.

“As soon as I saw employees running, I just put my van in drive and got out of here as quickly as I could,” Bobbitt said.

Rocha said operations at the facility had been suspended, and all employees and partners had been sent home with pay.

Police said both Amazon and the third man involved are cooperating with the police investigation. Police are not investigating the third man, who came to protect the second male, as a suspect.

"He did come to the aid of an individual who was being shot by our suspect. So and so in that case, I would say he is a Good Samaritan," said Sgt. Jason McClimans.

Police said there are no outstanding suspects at this time.

