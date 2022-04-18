Three weeks ago 11 dogs were stolen four were found dumped in Mesa dog park.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — On Thursday, Jeanine Nesvik saw a posting on social media from a woman who found four distressed dogs wandering near the dog park in Countryside Park in Mesa.

Within 20 minutes after the posting, Nesvik was in touch with the woman and reunited with four of her missing dogs.

“They were very malnourished. Skin and bones showing. Two of them had bad infections,” said Nesvik.

Three weeks prior, a thief broke into her Chandler home and stole 11 dogs. Three of them were her own the others were foster dogs she was taking care of. Still, no one knows who took them.

The four dogs were dumped in the Mesa dog park, and the other seven are unaccounted for.

“As happy as it was it’s put a bit more worry in my mind because of the condition they were found in. I just don’t understand why someone would steal the dogs. Keep them for three weeks. Dump part of them and not take care of them while they had them,” said Nesvik.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Chandler Police Department or Nesvik at 928-580-2976.

“People that know me, know the dogs are my life. Even the foster dogs. While they are in my care I love every single one of them,” said Nesvik.

