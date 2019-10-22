NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — Newberry County deputies say they have found a missing woman who they say has medical issues.

Officers say Chanel Jene Sherman was located Tuesday afternoon. Officers did not give further details on her discovery.

She was last seen at 7:15 p.m. Monday at a convenience store located on Pope Street just outside the City of Newberry. There was extra concern because Sherman has suffered a traumatic brain injury and has short term memory problems along with other medical issues.











