NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — Newberry County deputies are searching for a missing woman who they say has medical issues.

Officers say Chanel Jene Sherman was last seen at 7:15 p.m. Monday at a convenience store located on Pope Street just outside the City of Newberry.

There is extra concern because Sherman has suffered a traumatic brain injury and has short term memory problems along with other medical issues.



Sherman was last seen wearing a leopard print top, blue jeans, and was carry a black purse. She is 5’4” tall, weighs 120 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone sees or has information about the location of Chanel Jene Sherman, they are asked to call 911 or contact the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 321-2222.







