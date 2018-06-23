Columbia, SC (WLTX) - News 19 is On Your Side after we received messages and calls from people who are confused about the changes to one Columbia Road.

It's a well-known road in Columbia. Arthur Brown is sitting out in his chair wondering what's going on in front of him on Farrow Road.

"Farrow Road is a rather busy highway. People on the way to work here and there. It's confusing about driving. All of a sudden there was a huge change made in the lanes," said Brown.

The road used to be four lanes with two going in each direction. Now there's all new lines and some in the community are confused what this means for drivers.

"People that don't even have an idea as to what these change in lines on the roads is about. That's what got a lot of people confused around here," explained Brown.

We received messages and phone calls for folks who are confused about what changes have been made to the road.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) did the work on Farrow Road from Columbia College Drive to E. Campanella Drive. We reached out to them about the project but they did not get back to us.

Earlier this week the City of Columbia sent out a news release about the work. The city said as of this past Tuesday, the outbound and inbound right lanes will be permanently closed to motorized vehicles for buffered bike lanes near the curb. The city did say that right lanes will open back up for motorized vehicles to make turns at intersections with traffic lights.

According to the city, it's part of the Pedestrian and Bicycle Master Plan that was adopted back in 2015.

Brown wishes that the community would have been better prepared for the change.

"They should have at least had a sign or something saying that the outside lane was going to be (taken) for that because it's a real, rather busy highway," said Brown.

Until the confusion is cleared up, Brown hopes no accidents happen out on the roadway since not everyone knows the right lane is closed.

"That's kind of dangerous because someone may get over in that lane at the time you're trying to make that turn and you're having an accident," said Brown.

News 19 wasn't able to get in contact with SCDOT on Friday night but we plan on answering your questions to help clear up the confusion.

