Chapin cheerleaders need your help - and your shoes

The team is collecting used shoes to give to children in need.

CHAPIN, S.C. — One Chapin cheer team wants your old shoes to make their mark on the world. The team is collecting old sneakers to donate to children in need.

“We’re getting shoes and we are using the new shoes that are intact and giving them to kids that are all over the world," Emma Gladden, a cheerleader on the Cheer Passion Allstars said.

The remaining shoes in poor condition will be recycled and reused as gravel on playgrounds for children in need. But this project is about more than rubber soles, it's about lessons of the soul. Nicole Gladden is the program director and she said this is about creating well-rounded athletes.

"We feel like it's really important for our athletes to be a part of the community and learn to give back to those who are less fortunate. We feel like when they do participate in organizations they get a better sense of coexisting," Nicole said.

The girls are taking that lesson to heart. The cheerleaders said giving back is just something you do.

“It feels like we’re doing something like good by helping out other people,” Cheerleader Emilie Anderson said.

“I feel like giving back is just helping those people get to a better place,” Cheerleader Cassidy Huey said.

The goal for this mission is to collect 1,500 hundred shoes. So far, the team has collected 556 pairs.