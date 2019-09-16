LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A Chapin woman asked her husband to run inside the Shiv Mart IV on Chapin Rd and buy a lottery ticket for her.

At first, he refused because, he admits, he "didn't want to get in line."

But he did, just to make his wife happy.

Now the couple are $300,000 richer after scratching off the winning numbers on a Mighty Jumbo Bucks card.

Six top prizes of $300,000 remain in the $10 Mighty Jumbo Bucks game, at odds of 1 in 750,000.



For selling the claimed ticket, Shiv Mart IV convenience store received a commission of $3,000.