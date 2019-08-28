COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Chapin High School student is under investigation after possibly making threats on the bus home Tuesday.

The threat is being investigated by the Lexington County Sheriff's Office. Investigators spoke with the student and his family on Wednesday, according to law enforcement.

The investigation is ongoing and they could not specify the nature of the threat, according to Michelle Proffitt, a communications coordinator at Lexington County Sheriff's Office.

The student is a male student under 17-years-old and made the threat on his way home Tuesday while riding the bus.

This investigation is ongoing. There has been no word on charges.

In an email sent to parents, Chapin High School said that the student was arrested after "making statements he intended to harm others." The school found out about the threat Wednesday.

The school said that the student also attends the Center for Advanced Technical Studies.

"Law enforcement questioned him today and the student claimed he was joking when he made the threats. He was taken into police custody and proper disciplinary actions will be taken," the email read.

The email continues to say that "We take all threats seriously and immediately report them to law enforcement. Safety is a top priority. Today, we applaud the students who brought the claim to school officials and took steps to keep themselves and the school safe."