Chapin "In Loving Memory" group hosts Christmas memorial service

The group was created to support parents of sons and daughters who've died young.

Christmas can be really hard on families who've lost a loved one.

One local support group in Chapin called "In Loving Memory" is hosting a Christmas memorial service tonight.

For many, holding our loved ones close is something often cherished during the holiday season. But for some, that's not possible anymore.

"The holidays can be really hard on grieving parents and so it's just a way to get together, just to really honor our kids. Again, to speak their name, because once you've lost a child it gets hard because you don't hear their name spoken very often," Heidi Cripe one of the support group members said.

There will be a devotion, sharing of memories, a Christmas song, and prayer. This especially touches home for the Harris family. They lost their 8-year-old daughter in October.

"I go in and wake her up and she's gone. I tried to shake her a little bit, because she always slept on her stomach, so I didn't see any difference," Jeanne Harris, Maci's mom said.

Harris says her daughter was kind, thoughtful and always looked out for her friends and others.

"She just loved to learn and loved to be around people and spread her kindness and now that she's gone, it's like that light is not here anymore," Harris said. "It's very hard to lose your child. You should never have to burry and say goodbye to your child before you leave this earth."

So this Christmas, families like the Harris' can find a little peace in knowing they're not alone.

The ceremony will be from 6 to 6:30 tonight at the In Loving Memory garden at Chapin town hall.