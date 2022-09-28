Chapin Junior Women's Club makes a big impact on the community

This community service group focuses on helping non-profits focused on women and children.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHAPIN, S.C. — Plugging into the community through service projects is the goal of a local organization in Chapin.

Getting involved in the community can be fun!

Wendy Bell, the president of the Chapin Junior Women's Club tells News 19 the group has seen an increase in the number of volunteers over the last few years.

"The last two years especially, two to three years we've received anywhere from 15-25 members a year. We have a lot of people moving into the area looking for ways to get plugged in and so it's a great way for professional women to link together and learn about each other, do good in the community and share mutual interests," Bell said.

The group has been around since 2013 and does a lot of community service, like yard cleanups for the elderly, decorating pumpkins for nursing homes, helping the Girl Scouts make fleece blankets for youth in crisis, and hosting fundraisers like selling holiday meats for a high school scholarship fund. This scholarship is designated to a student at Chapin or Spring Hill with financial need and community involvement.

"We look for those people that apply that are trying to do community activism and want to support that and hopefully encourage them to continue that action as they mature into young adults," Bell said.

The group aims to work with non-profits focused on women and children.

They're taking new members now until November 1.

And their biggest fundraiser, the Denim and Pearls Oyster Roast, usually raises between $15,000 and $20,000 for Midlands non-profits.

Dues are $60 a year to join. For more details, visit their Facebook page here.