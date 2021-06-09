Community turns out for Chapin Labor Day Parade

Town of Chapin close out long weekend with parade

CHAPIN, S.C. — The Town of Chapin wrapped up its Labor Day Festival Weekend on Monday with its annual Labor Day Parade, and plenty of people were there to enjoy it.

Residents gathered on Chapin Road to see dozens of local businesses wave, throw candy, and shout out Happy Labor Day.

One family says the parade gets their day started to enjoy other events during the holiday.

"The best part for me was seeing my son having a good time while running around with the other kids," said Chapin resident Brian Wurdinger.

"The candy," Chapin resident Gene Powell replied when asked what he loves most about the parade. "That's all it's about for my boys, the candy."

"For the 42 years that I've been here, Chapin is booming," said Chapin resident Julie Martin.

"The past handful of years, we've been coming to this parade," said Jamie & Brian Wurdinger. "Then we go out on the boat afterward."