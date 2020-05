CHAPIN, S.C. — A Chapin man is behind bars and facing several charges, including indecent exposure.

James Ruben Woodard, 31, of Chapin is charged with 2 counts of first degree burglary and 1 count of indecent exposure related to an incident in the Fairhaven Subdivision on Sunday.

On Sunday, police had asked for the public's help to identify a man who attempted to unlawfully enter a residence in the Fairhaven Subdivision between between 1 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. Sunday.